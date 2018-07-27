E-fit released by officers investigating an assault in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police have released an e-fit of a man they believe may have information about an assault in the Park Walk area of Northampton last month.

The assault took place on Saturday, June 16, between 3am and 6am.

The man is described as being of mixed race, tall with a stocky, muscular build and in his late 20s to early 30s. He had short hair and a lip piercing.

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the e-fit is asked to contact police on 101 as soon as possible. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.