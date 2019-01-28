E-fit of '19-year-old' wanted in connection with assault in Northampton on New Year's Day

An e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton has been released.

Police want to speak to the man in connection with the assault, which happened on New Year’s Day (Tuesday, January 1) at about 1.45pm in Wellingborough Road.

The suspect is described as white, about 19 years old, 6ft to 6ft 1inches tall, with an athletic build, a pale complexion and short blonde hair.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.