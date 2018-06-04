Drunk woman rescued after getting stuck in a tree in Wellingborough

Police, fire and ambulance were called after a drunk woman climbed up a tree and got stuck in Wellingborough town centre.

All three emergency services attended the incident in Market Street at about 2.40am yesterday (Sunday).

Inspector Daryl Lyon tweeted about the call-out, which he described as ‘strange.’

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 2.40am on Sunday morning.

“A woman tried to climb a tree drunk and got stuck.

“We had to rescue her.”

The spokesman added that the woman went to hospital afterwards and there was ‘no foul play.’

Emergency services were at the scene for about two hours.