Cannabis with an estimated street value of £200,000 was seized in Kettering today.

Police seized the drugs this afternoon in the town centre, but declined to name the street where the warrant took place.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Information from the public is really important in tackling drugs.

“We would urge anyone with any information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”