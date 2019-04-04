Drugs seized after Kettering town centre patrols

Police seized drugs after carrying out patrols in Kettering’s town centre.

Officers were in town on the evening of Saturday (March 30) as part of an operation to disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs.

One man was reported for riding this bike without insurance or a licence

The operation involved a number of officers from the Kettering Response, Pro-Active and Neighbourhood policing teams with assistance from a specialist drugs search dog.

During the high-visibility patrols visits to licensed premises, a quantity of drugs was recovered.

Officers also carried out nine stop and searches, which resulted in a 34-year-old man from Kettering being issued with a police warning for the possession of cannabis.

Inspector Vitty Andreoli-Tear said: “By increasing our visibility and carrying out proactive visits to licensed premises in Kettering town centre, we are making it harder for those involved in the supply of drugs in the town.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the night time economy to provide a safe environment for visitors of all ages to enjoy.”

Officers also seized a Fun:Bikes MXR50 electric mini kids dirt bike after two 18-year-old men from Kettering were stopped riding the machine on the pavement in Ebenezer Place.

The rider was reported for riding the bike without a licence and for no insurance.