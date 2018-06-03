Drones set to be banned from parts of Corby

Drones will be banned from council-owned land in Corby if a new policy is given the go-ahead.

Corby Council’s one Corby policy committee will meet on Tuesday (June 5) to adopt potential new rules over the increasingly-popular aircrafts.

Officers say their preferred option is a ban on flying drones from or above council land without permission.

But permission will only be granted if it aids risk reduction work such as working from height, to undertake a professional service such as festivals and events media or for the emergency services.

It means recreational drone users will not be able to undertake flights from public parks and a council report admits they have no land for anyone to do so.

The report said: “This policy does not allow for the general public to fly an unmanned aircraft including drones from or over Corby Council land.

“Some other local authorities have introduced similar policies but have designated an area of land that can be used specifically for recreation use of drone and model aircraft activity [that doesn’t disturb others or create accident risks].

“This would be the ideal option however this cannot be considered as presently the council does not have any land that would be suitable.”

The council says they are bringing in the byelaw as without it they could be liable for action brought about by drones.

They also say many of their sites are close to residents and businesses, creating a risk of disturbance, and drone errors could cause accidents or injuries.

The council has seen a rising number of requests to fly drones, mainly from members of the public.

Should the policy come into force, members of the public would be unable to fly drones from 49 places including the boating lake, East Carlton Park, Rockingham Triangle and West Glebe Park.

If councillors approve the policy there would be a public consultation before being submitted to the secretary of state for approval.

Unauthorised drone users would be asked to cease flying with the potential for police action if they refuse.

The council report concludes: “Allowing restricted use of the unmanned model aircrafts and drones seems the most sensible approach, although the general public will not be authorised to fly personal aircrafts or drones unless a designated area can be identified as part of the public consultation.

“Areas may be ruled out due to high usage by the public or the proximity to roads, housing or commercial properties.”