Drone user bemused by planned Corby aircraft ban

A drone user has labelled a planned ban on using the aircrafts in areas of Corby as “terrible”.

Corby Council is set to recommend prohibiting drones from flying in or over 49 public spaces at a meeting tonight (Tuesday).

An aerial shot of Corby taken by Kenneth Moore using a drone. NNL-180406-144157005

The authority says it is bringing in the byelaw as they could be liable for action brought about by drone use and the risk of disturbance or injuries.

But bemused drone user Kenneth Moore, 40, believes the policy should not be implemented.

He said: “Corby isn’t seen in the best light sometimes and Corby Council isn’t either.

“For them to do that will be really sad, it will be terrible.

“When you see Corby from a different perspective up in the air, you just go ‘wow’.”

Mr Moore, who works at the Pen Green Centre and as a window cleaner, saved up to buy a drone for £500 recently and snaps areas of the town such as West Glebe Park from above for fun.

He posts them on his Instagram account and receives comments from around the world.

He says technology makes it almost impossible for his drone to cause an accident and says the new policy would be a waste of money.

He said: “I just do not understand what the issue is.

“I’ve not heard any complaints about people causing damage or nuisances.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I read about the ban.

“At the end of the day the 49 places they want to ban it from are places that I pay my council tax to maintain.”

Places that would be hit by the ban include the boating lake, East Carlton Park, Rockingham Triangle and West Glebe Park.

Permission to fly a drone will only be granted by the council if it aids risk reduction work such as working from height, to undertake a professional service such as festivals and events media or for the emergency services.

If councillors approve the policy there would be a public consultation before being submitted to the secretary of state for approval.

Unauthorised drone users would be asked to cease flying with the potential for police action if they refuse.

A report set to be discussed by councillors said: “This policy does not allow for the general public to fly an unmanned aircraft including drones from or over Corby Council land.

“Some other local authorities have introduced similar policies but have designated an area of land that can be used specifically for recreation use of drone and model aircraft activity [that doesn’t disturb others or create accident risks].

“This would be the ideal option however this cannot be considered as presently the council does not have any land that would be suitable.”