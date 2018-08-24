Drivers face prosecution after filming fatal A14 crash scene in Northamptonshire

Motorists who were caught by officers filming or taking photographs of a fatal collision that happened on the A14 have been warned they now face prosecution.

During a period of just 30 minutes, more than 20 drivers were caught who will now receive letters of intended prosecution for using their mobile phones while driving.

Officers were at Junction 1 of the A14 on Wednesday (August 22) dealing with a fatal collision between a Renault LGV and a white VW Crafter van.

One of the passengers of the van died at the scene.

The collision, which caused significant delays and a closure on the eastbound carriageway, took emergency services hours to deal with.

During this time, drivers were seen using their mobiles phones as they passed the scene.

They could now face six points and a fine or if prosecuted, could face a driving disqualification.

Sergeant Megan Sae-Thang from the Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “While managing a very busy and distressing incident, officers repeatedly saw numerous vehicles travelling past the scene on the opposite carriageway, with drivers of HGVs, cars and vans, slowing down, holding up their mobile phones and either filming or taking photos.

“Not only was this causing further traffic delays but also putting the drivers and other motorists at risk of other accidents occurring.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to motorists.

“Previously when we have issued letters, companies have terminated employment with drivers as a consequence of their actions.”