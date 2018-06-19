Driver left with serious injuries after collision with lorries on M1 in Northamptonshire

A driver of a Mercedes was left with serious injuries after colliding with two lorries on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

At about 1.30am today (Tuesday, June 19) on the southbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 15a, a black Mercedes CLA45 was in collision with two lorries travelling in the same direction.

The driver was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident 40 of 19/6/18.