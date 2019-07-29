Driver cut from car after crash near Desborough

Fire crews had to cut a trapped driver from their car after a crash near Desborough.

Emergency services were called to the crossroads of Desborough Road and Braybrooke after the collision between a grey BMW and white Mercedes at about 1.20pm on Saturday (July 27).

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Bob Martin.

The BMW driver, a man, had to be extricated by fire crews from Corby and Kettering using hydraulic cutting equipment.

Five casualties in the Mercedes were assessed by paramedics.

A police spokesman said those involved in the collision suffered neck and back injuries but that none were life-threatening or life-changing.