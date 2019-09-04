Driver critical after serious crash near Northamptonshire border

A man is in a critical condition after a serious crash just over the county border this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services raced to the B645 between Tilbrook and Kimbolton after the crash involving a Range Rover and Mazda MX5 at about 6.55am.

Police closed the road for more than five hours.

The driver of the Mazda, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The Range Rover driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The road was re-opened at about 12.15pm.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or who may have seen the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 72 of September 4.