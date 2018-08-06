Driver caught performing doughnuts in Corby car park hit with ban

A man has been banned from the roads after being caught attempting stunts in a Corby car park.

Adam Mayne, 27, was spotted driving without due care and attention in his Mazda MX-5 in the Asda car park in Phoenix Parkway on October 29, 2017.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard Mayne, from Hayes Grove in Birmingham, was driving around the car park performing “doughnuts”.

Just after 10pm, he was also seen driving with another man hanging on to the back of his vehicle.

Both charges were found proved and magistrates banned him from driving for six months.

Mayne was also fined £880, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £44.