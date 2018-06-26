Driver arrested after police chase and helicopter search in Wellingborough

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of several offences after being located with the help of the police helicopter.

Many people will have seen or heard the force’s helicopter called into action over Wellingborough yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Details about why aerial support was needed were posted by Wellingborough PCSO Paul Hurst following the call-out.

He said: “This afternoon (25th June) a vehicle stolen from a car key burglary, was located by officers in Wellingborough and then involved in a pursuit after it failed to stop.”

PCSO Hurst said the driver of the vehicle ‘decamped’ and made off on foot, and he added: “The area was contained, and due to fantastic work by officers including the National Police Air Service (NPAS) the driver was located.

“The driver has been arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling, fail to stop, no insurance and bilking.”