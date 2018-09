Burglars forced open a roller shutter at a premises in Northampton.

The burglary happened between 1am and 1.45am on Monday, August 27, at a building in Horsley Road, Queen's Park.

Once inside, the burglars stole two Snap-on air drills, before leaving the same way.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.