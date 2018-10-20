Dream comes true as Wellingborough dancers head off to Disneyland Paris

These youngsters are looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at Disneyland Paris.

Lucie Downer will be joined by dance teacher Harriet Quinn from Lucie Downer Performing Arts as she takes a group of 38 students to France next week.

Lucie, who spent 10 years performing professionally in London’s West End in shows including Grease The Musical, Shrek The Musical and Joseph, said: “I planned this trip as I wanted to give my students a chance to perform in a magical environment and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The children will perform a number called ‘When you wish upon a star’ which tells the story of a child’s dream to go to Disneyland.

“This will be performed at The Gaumont Theatre in the Disneyland Park.”

The performing arts school is based at The Castle in Wellingborough and they will be returning from Paris in time for their annual show at the theatre on Sunday, October 28.

There will be performances of ‘A Castle of Stars’ at 2.30pm and 5.30pm with 120 students taking part.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01933 270007.