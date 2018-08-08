Dragons put East Northamptonshire’s young business brains to the test!

Young business brains put their skills to the test at the final of the 12th Business Dragons event, hosted by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC).

The competition held in July and organised by The East Northamptonshire College, saw teams of entrepreneurs from four local schools - Rushden Academy, The Ferrers School, Huxlow Science College and Manor School pitch their ideas and business plans to a panel of local Business Dragons.

The ‘Dragons’ included Peter Waddup (Director of The Leprosy Mission), Lorna Wiltshire (Personal and Interior Stylist), Mark Carrington (Director of King Vehicle Engineering Limited) and Nikki Roberts (Manager of The Pavilion Youth Club).

The final, on July 13, gave the students the opportunity to present their original business ideas to the panel, having considered the design of the product, finance, staffing, manufacture, competition and profitability.

The Dragons then tested the knowledge and professionalism of each team with rigorous questioning about the benefit and effectiveness of their ideas.

The winning team trophy, supplied by East Northamptonshire Council and presented by Cllr Helen Howell, Vice Chairman of ENC, went to Revise Easy Box from Manor School.

Their idea is to produce a simplistic product of revision material which meets the different techniques suited to how people revise. It’s aimed at being an ideal solution for not only students but anyone that has to revise for an exam. The Dragons agreed that the product was an excellent idea that could be mass produced and was presented in a very confident and entertaining manner.

The Best Presentation Trophy, supplied by Manor School, Huxlow Science College and Rushden Academy, was awarded to Cosy Toes from Manor School, for their pitch of having heated socks for those that do outdoor activities in the cold weather. The Dragons felt that this presentation was the most detailed, thorough and struggled to think of questions to ask as the presentation covered everything.

Flavoured, from Huxlow Science College, won the Most Commercially Viable Product Trophy, supplied by King Vehicle Engineering Limited. Their idea is for a bottle that has a section for concentrated juice to be stored which can be released in small quantities throughout the day. This would help reduce the need to keep buying bottles of flavoured water and hence reduce plastic waste which the Dragons felt was incredibly important in helping to protect the environment.

Vice Chairman of East Northamptonshire Council, Helen Howell, said: “Once again the standard of the entries was fantastic and it’s great to see such young minds thinking of ideas that could truly revolutionise the way we live. Well done to everyone who took part.”