Double delight for East Northants Council after awards win

East Northants Council (ENC) is celebrating a double award winning technical achievement.

At the recent Exemplar Awards 2018 on May 10 at Edgbaston Cricket Club in Birmingham, ENC was presented with a gold performance award in recognition of the management of its address information database.

They were also awarded best in the whole of East Midlands too.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is a great achievement for everyone involved with the project at East Northamptonshire Council and reinforces our commitment to providing services of which we can be proud.”

Improving public services and overcoming the challenges of data sharing is a key focus for councils.

The awards highlight best practice in local authorities using land and property and street information to tie different services from across the council together to give a ‘property level view of services’.

Good data is critical in all of this.

Without accurate, current and well-maintained data many of these challenges simply won’t be solved.

Local councils have a statutory requirement for street naming and numbering and are the source for the millions of address records of every residence and business in the UK.

Addresses are invaluable to our economy and our public services.

The gold performance award for address data is given to authorities that have reached and maintained the very highest standard in national tests on data excellence and supply of regular updates to the national hub which manages receipt of address data from all authorities in England and Wales.