Domino’s plan for Burton Latimer set for approval

A national pizza chain’s bid to open in Burton Latimer looks set for approval, despite more than 60 letters of objection.

Domino’s wants to open a store in Churchill Way in a unit currently occupied by Latimer Cleaners.

It would be the first Domino’s in the town, with lovers of the pizza chain currently served by nearby branches in Kettering and Wellingborough.

But the plan has not been popular with Burton Latimer residents.

The application received 61 letters of objection and just four letters of support.

Those that objected said the town didn’t need more pizza places, that litter problems would get worse and that the owner of the cleaners would lose her job as a result of it.

Others said there would be more rats, residents would be disturbed by the late night noise and that the proposal would draw in traffic.

But Kettering Council planners say the proposal is acceptable and have recommended that next week’s planning committee give it the green light.

They say there is ample parking, that there would be no space for people to eat outside and that the current cleaners doesn’t by definition provide a ‘community service or facility’.

A report to be considered by planners said: “The proposal is acceptable in principle and in terms of its impact on the character and appearance of the area, residential amenity and parking.

“Subject to conditions the proposed development is acceptable and recommended for approval.”