A dog has been put down after biting a woman on the arm in Wellingborough.

Police were called following the attack which took place in Fulmar Lane at about 9.10am on Tuesday (July 24).

A spokesman for Northants Police said the woman’s injuries were fairly serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing.

And they added: “The dog was later euthanased by a vet at the owner’s request.”