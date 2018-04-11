Do you recognise this man? Police issue e-fit after man armed with knife attacks victim in Northampton

Police have release an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

The incident happened between 10.10am and 10.30am on Monday, February 26. The victim, a man in his 50s, was cycling along the footpath near to Thornton Park in Harborough Road, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men grabbed the victim by the arm, threatened him with a small kitchen knife and demanded money, however, he managed to break free and run away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man in the e-fit image, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.