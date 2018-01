Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted Kettering man.

Peter Murray, 36, previously of Mill Road, is being sought in connection with an alleged incident where a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent.

Peter Murray. NNL-181001-115719005

Anyone with information about Mr Murray’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.