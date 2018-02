Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Wellingborough.

Brendan Provan has been missing since 7.45am yesterday (Monday).

He is known to frequent the Raunds area.

A police spokesman said: “We are growing concerned for Brendan’s welfare and are urging him to make contact to let them know he is safe and well.”

Brendan, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.