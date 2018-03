Police are appealing for a missing teenager to make contact with them.

Darla Knight, 16, was last seen in Raunds yesterday (Thursday) lunchtime and officers are urging her to let them know she is safe and well.

She is 5ft 9in, of medium build with shoulder length red hair and brown eyes.

Darla, or anyone who may have seen her in the past 24 hours, is asked to call police on 101.