Do you know this wanted Wellingborough man?

Police have released the picture of a Wellingborough man they wish to speak over an alleged assault.

The assault occurred at 9pm on Sunday, August 19, in Wellingborough with the force issuing the image today.

Officers are keen to locate the 29-year-old man from Wellingborough - who they have not named - who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.