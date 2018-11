CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to after items were stolen from a coach parked in Northampton.

The theft happened on at about 9pm on Tuesday, September 18, in Doddridge Street, Spring Boroughs, when two men broke into a coach parked and stole items from inside.

Today Northamptonshire Police issued an appeal to the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.