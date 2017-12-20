Do you know this man? He’s wanted over an East Northants burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about a burglary in an East Northamptonshire village.

The burglary happened between midnight on Thursday, November 16, and 7am on Wednesday, November 22 in Oundle Road, Polebrook.

Do you know this man? NNL-171220-103259005

Police have just released details of the incident and CCTV images today (Wednesday).

A bank card was among the items stolen which was subsequently used fraudulently in stores.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.