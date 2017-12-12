Do you know this man? He’s wanted over a Corby theft

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after the theft of a wallet in Corby.

The incident happened between 8pm on Saturday, November, 4 and 11pm on Monday, November 6, when the wallet was stolen from a car in Breck Close.

Police have just released the images today (December 12).

A bank card was subsequently used fraudulently.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.