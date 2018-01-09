Do you know this man? CCTV images released after fuel theft from Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police have released the above images of a man linked to the theft of fuel at a petrol station.

The driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa – believed to be using false number plates – drove onto the forecourt of the BP Garage in Rothersthorpe, M1 South, filled up with fuel and left without making payment.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 29, at about 7pm.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.