Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak after someone flashed passengers on a bus.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened on Tuesday, April 10, between 4pm and 4.45pm, on the D3 bus towards Daventry when a man exposed himself to two people.

"The man in the images or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111," the spokesman added.