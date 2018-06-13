Diversions for Rushden bus routes due to the Women’s Tour

A number of bus routes will be affected when the Women’s Tour arrives in Rushden tomorrow (Thursday).

Diversions will be in place tomorrow morning until 11.30am for routes 49, 50, X46 and the X47.

The Women's Tour in Kettering last year

A message posted on the Stagecoach website says: “Due to the Women’s Cycling Tour 2018, routes 49, 50, X46 & X47 will be on diversion in both directions from start of service until 11.30am on 14th June 2018.

“All buses will be unable to serve Rushden town centre.”

The affected bus routes are:

- Route 49: Buses will run via Higham Road, Washbrook Road and Irchester Road in both directions

- Route 50: Buses will run Rushden Lakes, Hayway, Higham Rd, High Street North, John Clark Way and A6 in both directions

- Route X46 & X47: Buses will run Rushden Lakes, Northampton Road, Wellingborough Road, Washbrook Road and Higham Road in both directions

Bus stops along High Street, Duck Street, Skinners Hill, Grangeway and Wellingborough Road to the junction of Washbrook Road will not be served during the closure.

