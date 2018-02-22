Dive in with sponsorship for fundraiser by Rushden charity

A charity is hoping to make a splash with a forthcoming fundraiser.

Swim for Serve is taking place at Rushden’s Splash Pool from April 7 to April 22.

The event is being held to raise money for Serve’s well-being activities, and the Rushden-based charity is appealing for sponsors for the event.

It will also be looking for swimmers to sign up for it in the coming weeks.

A message on the event’s JustGiving page says: “We are involving a whole cross section of age ranges in this inter-generational swimming event.

“They will all contribute towards trying to reach our collective goal of 25 miles.

“Your donation will help to support our well-being services for older people in and around Rushden.

“We reduce isolation with our programme of craft sessions, computer training and tea dances.

“Health and mobility are promoted through our stronger seniors exercise classes and seated yoga sessions.

“One of our most popular classes is our Musical Moments group to support people living with dementia.

“By donating to this event you will help to ensure that we can continue to provide these groups for the community and go on to expand them so more people can benefit.”

Serve has been supporting independence in East Northamptonshire and the surrounding area since the 1980s.

It provides a range of services to help people stay fit and healthy and enjoy the independence that living in your own home provides, including well-being services and outings.

Any individual or company who would like to sponsor Swim for Serve can contact Jenny Standen on 01933 315555 or cso@serve.org.uk.

For more details, click here