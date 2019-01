Disqualifications of up to three years for Christmas drink-drivers in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has released the first set of court results regarding those caught during the 2018 Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Sunday, December 2 were as follows:

Marius Mozac, 25, of Clover Drive, Rushden, was given a 16-month disqualification, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and 12-month community order.

Vadim Danilov, 24, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, was given a 36-month disqualification, eight-month suspended prison sentence, £85 costs and 160 hours unpaid work.

Alexandro Aleman, 28 High Street, Rushden, was given an 18-month disqualification, £85 victim surcharge and 12-month community order.

Mark Enever, 58, of NFA, was given a 12-month disqualification, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Wednesday, December 5:

Melanie Baylis, 42, of Cross Lane, Braunston, was given a 36-month disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Saturday, December 8:

John Sanderson, 27, of Smestow Street, Wolverhampton, was given an 18-month disqualification, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Arian Proctor, 36, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, was given a 24-month disqualification, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge,12-month community order and unpaid work requirement.

Susan Moulton, 45, of Main Road, Gilberdyke, East Riding, was given a 28-month disqualification, 12-month community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

John Partington, 33, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, was given a 30 month disqualification, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, 12 month community order and unpaid work requirement.