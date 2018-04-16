Disney and Pixar confirm details of Toy Story 4 release

Disney Pixar Animations has confirmed the details of Toy Story 4’s release.

The adventures of Woody and Buzz will be back on the big screen on June 21 2019, a year later than originally planned.

Pixar had intended for the film to be released in summer 2018 but the sequel to The Incredibles took the spot and Toy Story moved to 2019.

The fourth installment of the franchise comes more than two decades after the original Toy Story, which was released in 1995.

Few details of the film have been released, but it has been marred in controversy after creative differences at Pixar.

Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack were originally meant to be behind the film.

They quit the animations company in November 2017, saying there was a lack of prominence for women and people of colour in the creative process.

“We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences,” the pair said in a statement. “There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice.”

If you can’t wait over a year until the next film, then Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World in Florida is set to open on 30 June this year.

Visitors to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will feel as though they are setting foot in Andy’s garden.

Oversized versions of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Slinky Dog will welcome fans of the film franchise. There will also be giant building blocks, game board pieces and more in the 11-acre expansion.

Toy Story Land will include two all-new attractions and one expanded favorite.

The main attraction is Slinky Dog Dash, a family rollercoaster inspired by the pooch spinoff of Slinky, the 1950s classic toy. Riders will zip around and above Toy Story Land, serving up panoramic views of the land.

Andy’s colourful creation will stretch Slinky Dog and his coils to the max – from his head to his upturned tail.