Diamonds ban supporter after incidents at Poppies clash

An AFC Rushden & Diamonds fan has been banned from all home games for three years.

The supporter has been handed the ban after a number of incidents at the club’s 3-2 home win against Kettering Town FC on November 14.

A thorough investigation into the incidents, with the support of Northants Police football liaison officer PC Nick Price, has also seen a second supporter given a warning over their future conduct at matches.

A club spokesman said: “The board is immensely grateful to PC Nick Price and his team at Northamptonshire Police for their continued support and advice.

“All supporters are reminded that the club will not tolerate poor behaviour at any of our games, home or away, and will act swiftly to identify and ban any supporter whose behaviour brings the club into disrepute.”