Developers behind Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross say no to proposed rail cuts

The firm behind a 3,650-home development just a stone’s throw from Wellingborough’s train station says rail cuts will have a detrimental impact on everyone.

Stanton Cross developer Bovis Homes has launched its Keep Wellingborough Connected campaign, which has the backing of MP Peter Bone and Wellingborough Council.

If changes outlined in a consultation go ahead, there will be an end to peak-time intercity trains calling at Wellingborough and a reduction in peak-time services from Wellingborough to London St Pancras.

Divisional operations director at Bovis Homes Paul Soutar said: “If the proposed changes to the East Midlands rail franchise go ahead, they could have a detrimental impact on the many rail users in Wellingborough who rely on them now, and on crucial investment needed to support the town’s future growth.

“Wellingborough’s connectivity, with direct rail services to London and Nottingham, is a key attraction to existing and prospective residents as well as employers and businesses wishing to move to the area and invest locally.

“These proposals comes at a vital time, as work continues on Stanton Cross which is set to deliver 3,650 homes and about 3,000 jobs, all in close proximity to Wellingborough railway station.”

If the proposals are agreed, passengers wishing to travel north between Wellingborough and Market Harborough, Leicester, Loughborough, Beeston or Nottingham would have to change on to a reduced number of intercity trains stopping at Kettering.

Passengers wishing to travel south would have to board trains which started their journey in Corby.

The fear is that fewer trains serving people wishing to travel from Wellingborough to London could result in overcrowded trains.

Bovis Homes delivered a leaflet to 8,000 homes in December as well as giving them to passengers and commuters at Wellingborough train station.

The leaflet urges people to tear off a postcard, write their comments on the proposals and send them to Rail Minister Paul Maynard.

Mr Soutar said: “Commuters and residents are supporting our campaign to Keep Wellingborough Connected.

“We hope they will continue to sign and return our postcards urging the Rail Minister to reconsider the proposals to ensure that Wellingborough continues to be an accessible place to live, work and invest.”

