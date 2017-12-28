Developer submits revised plans for warehouse in Raunds

A developer has submitted revised plans for a distribution warehouse in Raunds.

Equation Properties Limited wants to build a distribution centre with ancillary offices, parking, servicing and site landscaping in West End, land north of Brick Kiln Road in Raunds.

A post on the Raunds Town Council website says: “The town council have received notification from East Northants Council that the developers of the proposed distribution warehouse off Brick Kiln Road have submitted revised plans.”

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The principle of large scale employment use on this site has been established by the previous planning consent.

“The design proposals set out in this document have been developed having due regard to the existing site and its immediate context, to create an

appropriately sited building including its associated and ancillary features, particularly the parking and service areas, which will allow the best

possible access by all available modes of transport, whilst giving high priority to pedestrian and bicycle access.

“In particular the issues of layout and form have been carefully considered, alongside the relationship with the site and its surroundings, and also

the external material treatment of the facades in creating the right high quality feel for the development.

“It is considered that these proposals offer a form of development and high quality of design appropriate to its location and the proposed use.”

Of the 61 comments made online about the plans, 57 are objections.

For more details about the application, search for 17/00266/FUL on the planning page of East Northants Council’s website.