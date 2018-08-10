Developer secures land to build homes as part of Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross

Work is gathering pace on new homes at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross scheme after housebuilder Bellway secured a parcel of land at the development.

Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division is preparing to build 149 new homes within the scheme, including a choice of apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

With construction work on the Bellway site now getting under way, it is hoped the first plots will be released for sale in October.

Chris Edginton, sales and marketing director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are delighted to have secured a parcel of land in Stanton Cross and to be playing our part in delivering much-needed homes for this part of Northamptonshire.

“This is an exciting new neighbourhood in Wellingborough that is bringing real improvements in infrastructure and facilities to the local area.

“We’re expecting a great deal of interest in these new homes, and I’d advise anyone hoping to live here to sign up online at bellway.co.uk to make sure they receive the latest updates about the development launch as they become available.”

Stanton Cross is a major mixed-use development set to deliver a wide range of new homes, employment areas and shopping facilities, together with direct access to Wellingborough railway station.

The development includes shops, schools, commercial space, a town park, community centre and doctor’s surgery.

Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.

The residential areas at Stanton Cross are divided into five distinct phases, each with their own unique character.

The inaugural phase, Ise Valley View, plays host to The Beeches.

Positioned at the heart of Stanton Cross, Ise Valley View overlooks the River Ise and the town of Wellingborough and is close to the neighbourhood centre which will be home to shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.