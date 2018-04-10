Developer announces Kettering apprenticeship opportunities

A housebuilder has announced that it is making eight apprenticeships available to students from the Kettering area.

Redrow Homes says its successful applicants will work across developments including Castle Fields, a development with four bedroom homes situated in the village of Barton Seagrave.

The apprenticeships will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills, and will focus on most aspects of house building, including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

John Mann, managing director of Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to apprenticeships, we ensure a number of spaces are made available annually.

“This gives ambitious students the chance to step straight into a career while they continue to learn.

“A large proportion choose to stay with Redrow Homes, becoming experts in their field as a result - it’s fantastic to have seen so many success stories over the years.”

Karen Jones, Group HR Director, Redrow, said: “Apprenticeships are a way of futureproofing the UK workforce, particularly in sectors where there is a skills shortage.”

To apply, email CVs to jo.rogers@redrow.co.uk or visit apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies.