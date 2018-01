Police have today released an E-FIT of a man they believe may have information after the rape of a woman in Northampton.

The victim and the suspect had been walking home from the town centre following a New Year’s Eve night out.

The sexual assault, which happened sometime between midnight and 4am on New Year’s Day, took place in Abington Park when the man dragged the woman to the ground and assaulted her.

He then made off and left her in the park on her own.