Desborough woman who died in crash near Corby named

A 36-year-old woman who died in a collision near Corby has been named by police.

Emma Wilcox, from Saxon Close in Desborough, was driving from Pipewell towards Great Oakley when her black Vauxhall Astra came off the road at 10.50am on Sunday, January 27.

The car went through a hedge, overturned and came to rest in a field.

Two 14-year-old boys, who were passengers in the car, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ms Wilcox was taken to University Hospital Coventry where she later died.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 189 of 27/01/19.