Desborough woman jailed over council tax debt

A woman from Desborough who racked up council tax debts of more than £8,000 has been jailed.

Victoria Ndoro, of Nightingale Drive, was ordered to make monthly payments towards her outstanding council tax arrears of £8,063.41 accrued over a 10-year period.

Only one payment was ever made.

After spending a significant period of time abroad she was recalled to court on returning to the UK, but she twice failed to attend court to explain her continued non-payment.

Ndoro, a company director, was found guilty of culpable neglect are being brought to the court on an arrest warrant without bail.

Magistrates sentenced her to 90 days in prison.

Julie Trahern, head of customer services at Kettering Council, said: “The council owes it to the majority of residents who pay their council tax on time to take recovery action against the minority who do not.

“Although a committal proceeding is a legal remedy available to councils, Kettering Council only uses it as a last resort when all other available avenues have been exhausted.

“If any customers are struggling to pay their council tax, please contact us as soon as possible to see the many ways in which we are able to help.”

Anyone struggling to pay their council tax should call the authority on 01536 534235 before further action is taken and additional costs are incurred.

Alternatively, free and independent advice can be obtained from Citizens Advice based at the council offices in Bowling Green Road by calling 01536 482281 to book an appointment.