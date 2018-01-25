Desborough warehouse operators face court appearance over workplace death

The operators of a Desborough warehouse will appear in court next month after a fatal accident two years ago.

Andrzej Grzeszczak was fatally injured after an incident involving materials handling equipment at the Great Bear Distribution Warehouse in Magnetic Park, Desborough, on January 14, 2016.

Kettering Council has commenced legal proceedings under Health and Safety at Work legislation against Great Bear Distribution Limited.

The first hearing will be at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

Great Bear said it was continuing to co-operate fully with the authorities.