Desborough venue taking part in world’s biggest pub quiz

A Desborough venue is one of thousands taking part in the world’s biggest pub quiz to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The R Inn in Station Road will join forces with other venues across the country when it holds a quiz night on Sunday, March 4.

More than 50,000 quizzers in 2,000 venues raised £200,000 for charities in 2016 and 2017, and R Inn owner Kris Malde hopes to see a good turnout.

He said: “We hold a quiz once a month and a couple of months ago we did one for Cransley Hospice.

“It just happened that this month’s coincides with the world’s biggest pub quiz event so we thought we’d join in.

“Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that is close to many of us and thousands of pubs are taking part.

“We want to raise as much money as possible.”

The quiz starts at 7pm in the Ritz and tickets to the event are £2 per person, with food included.

Prizes are available and a raffle will take place, with all profits from the night donated to charity.

Raffle tickets are also available at the R Inn’s pie and mash taster night, which takes place tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm. Tickets to that are £6.50.

Other venues in the north of the county taking part in the world’s biggest pub quiz are:

The Piper, Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Quiz date: TBC

The Harlequin, Stamford Road, Kettering. Quiz date: March 24

Lamb Inn, Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden. Quiz date: TBC

Tollemache Arms, Harrington. Quiz date: TBC

Ranelagh, Wellingborough. Quiz date: TBC

The Old House, Sheep Street, Wellingborough. Quiz date: March 6

Shire Horse, Willow Brook Road, Corby. Quiz date: March 8

The Horseshoe, Overstone Road, Sywell. Quiz date: March 6

Queen’s Head, High Street, Higham Ferrers. Quiz date: March 6

Stags Head, High Street, Earls Barton. Quiz date: TBC

Rushden Historical Transport Society, Station Approach, Rushden. Quiz date: March 4

The Rose & Crown, High Street, Rushden. Quiz date: March 8

George Inn, Glapthorn Road, Oundle. Quiz date: March 1 (tonight)