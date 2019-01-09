Desborough town council objects to proposed children's home

A town council and local residents are objecting to plans to turn an empty property into a small children’s home.

Desborough Town Council is against the proposal to convert a terraced townhouse on the Grange estate into a private home for four under-18s.

The town council says the plan would be ‘overdevelopment’ and does not have sufficient parking space for staff.

The application by Mrs R Makamure has also been objected to by a dozen residents who say it would lead to ‘more comings and goings at the site and increase in anti-social behaviour to the locality’.

Despite the objections Kettering planning officers are recommending the application is approved.

The report, which could be approved at a Kettering planning meeting next Tuesday says: “The application site consists of a terraced town house which has been vacant for some time and has previously been used as a private dwelling.

“The property is set within a relatively generous plot and provides separate entrance and exit for vehicles with the provision of up to two parking spaces. The intention is to internally convert the property to provide living accommodation to accommodate four young adults and a live-in carer to work with part-time staff to supply 24-hour care for the young adults.”

The crime prevention design officer from Northamptonshire Police said there was insufficient information provided to assess the impact.

This proposed venture follows recent plans for three small children’s homes in Corby.

Northamptonshire County Council, which has responsibility for the county’s looked-after children, spent £15m between April and November 2018 on out of county residential places.