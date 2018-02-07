Desborough Town Council elections likely to be held in April or May

Elections to fill 10 vacancies on Desborough Town Council may be held in April or May.

Last week all 10 members of the ruling Conservative group resigned amid claims of bullying and abuse.

That left just two councillors - Cllr Eamon Gilbey and Cllr Gil Holmes - but all council business was suspended as there are not enough councillors for the authority to function.

A statutory notice to begin the process of filling the roles will begin tomorrow (Thursday).

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “Any 10 registered electors for each of the Desborough Loatland and Desborough St Giles wards can submit a request in writing for the returning officer at Kettering Council to arrange for elections to be held to fill the vacancies.

“The period in which such requests can be submitted ends on February 28, 2018.

“If an election is called, the poll has to be held within 60 working days from the date of that public notice, which must include provision for the statutory election timetable to be incorporated within that period.

“This means that elections to fill the vacancies are likely to be held in April or early May 2018.

“If there are insufficient requests for elections to be held, then the town council are permitted by law to co-opt new members.”