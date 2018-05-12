Desborough’s wait for a petrol station could soon be over

Leaving town just to fill up a car could soon be a thing of the past for Desborough residents.

For some time drivers in the town - Northamptonshire’s eighth largest by population - have had to travel elsewhere for fuel.

Bear Way, Desborough.

But BP Oil has put in an application to construct a petrol station on land off Bear Way on the north side of the town.

Desborough resident Kevin O’Brien said: “This application from BP should be welcomed by Desborough residents as we have managed for too long without facilities and infrastructure for a community of 11,000.

“The location is ideal for passing traffic and will mean Desborough drivers will no longer be forced into travelling to the A14, Corby or Market Harborough and therefore should lead to more competitive pricing in the area.

“As Desborough’s population continues to grow, and with the onset of further developments on the Grange and the Ise Valley, BP have undoubtedly been attracted to invest in our town as a direct consequence.”

The 11-mile round trip between Desborough and Market Harborough means it costs a Desborian about £2 just to get fuel and return home.

The planned petrol station in Desborough will have eight pumps for cars, pumps for HGVs and a shop selling food and drink.

Its creation will create five full-time and 10 part-time jobs.

Mr O’Brien said: “It’s disappointing the application does not include a car wash as we don’t have one in Desborough but who knows what’s to follow with the Lawrence’s site remaining dormant, it is likely there’ll be more focus now on gaining suitable occupants strengthening the town centre economy overall.

“It’s good news too for local employment but considered mitigation is essential for the residents directly impacted on Harborough Road and The Grange.”

A planning statement from BP said there was nowhere else in the town that could house a petrol station.

The statement said: “A filling station is considered acceptable in principle in this location given it is near to the edge of town and its proximity to commercial units, the A6 and A14.

“Additionally, there are no suitable sites within Desborough that could accommodate a filling station, particularly capable of accommodating goods vehicles.

“The filling station will support nearby business units providing a convenient location for goods vehicles to refuel.”

There is no indication as to who would operate the shop at the fuel station. Many in the UK are run by Marks and Spencer.

A decision on the plans could be made by June 27 this year.