Desborough library campaigners pleased with their proposed deal under new libraries plan

Campaigners battling to keep Desborough library open say they are pleased to be on the shortlist of libraries that may continue to get support from Northamptonshire County Council.

On Monday the council announced a proposal that would see it still run 14 libraries, give support to five and hand over the remaining 17 to community groups.

The proposal, which has been met with a mixed reaction, will have to be agreed by the cabinet on Tuesday (Dec 11) before an eight-week consultation and then councillors will have a final vote in February.

Desborough library is among the group of five which will become a ‘community managed statutory library’, which means it will receive support from the council and also be able to use the library computer network, issue memberships and receive new book stock.

However, unlike the 14 council-run libraries, those in this group will have to either purchase or rent the building and pay for staffing costs.

Spokesman for the newly formed charity Desborough Library and Community Hub Paula Holmes said she was pleased that the hard work of campaigners to keep a library in Desborough may have paid dividends but she felt concerned for those libraries which will no longer receive council support.

She said: “We have worked very hard to show the county council what we want to do with the library. We have been proactive and have requested meetings and sought funding.

“Desborough is a growing town and the number of under-fives who use the library is phenomenal.

“ But we have to be cautious as this is just an offer. It is not over.”

The county council had originally asked for £360,000 for the building in High Street but the group is hoping to negotiate on that initial price.

It has secured funding of £150,000 from the Maud Elkington Charitable Trust and looks likely to receive a further £120,000 from the town council which had put the funds aside in its 2018/19 budget.

Currently the library is open three days a week with a part-time customer service assistant. This is a change from the six day a week service it was operating until September.

Volunteers have been helping run the library on a Thursday afternoon and the charity hopes once it takes over to extend the opening days and offer more services, turning the building into a community hub.

The announcement on Monday was a reset of the libraries saga which has played out since October 2017.

In March, during the midst of its financial crisis, the county council agreed plans to either close 21 libraries or hand them over to run as independent ventures. The plan was defeated this July after a judge ruled that the council had made the decision in the wrong way.

The plan was then paused and this new announcement is the library review mark two. But there is anxiety among a number of the remaining 17 libraries which will become community managed.

They will be on the ‘access lite’ package and will only be able to have self-service terminals and not have new book stock, request books from other libraries, or issue memberships to the libraries network. All running and building costs will also have to be sourced by the community groups.

The 17 libraries are: Rothwell, Raunds, Higham Ferrers, Long Buckby, Far Cotton, Woodford Halse, Wollaston, Moulton, Kingsthorpe, Roade, Wootton, Danesholme, St James, Abington, Burton Latimer, Finedon and Irchester.

To save funds this year the council has laid off a number of library managers, has stopped buying new books and is no longer stocking daily newspapers.