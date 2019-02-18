Desborough housing development set for green light

A development of up to 70 houses on the east of Desborough is set for the green light.

Tata Steel’s bid to create the development on land at Gaultney Farm in Pipewell Road, near the train line, is recommended for approval at Kettering Council’s planning meeting on Wednesday (February 20).

If approved 30 per cent of the houses will be ‘affordable homes’ and plans said the site would boost the community.

Planning documents said: “The construction of the proposed development will support employment and create new jobs during the construction phase.

“The new inhabitants will also help to support local businesses through their local shopping and leisure habits.”

They added: “The application proposal will assist in supporting a strong and sustainable community in Desborough and would deliver high quality dwellings.

“The site is available now and there are no constraints to development.”

The application attracted two letters of objections from neighbours who said it would cause congestion on Pipewell Road, where there would be an access point.

Authorities say there should be Section 106 contributions to education, libraries, open space, allotments and bus services if the plan is approved.

Planning officers say councillors should give the plans approval.

A report set to be discussed by councillors said: “Subject to conditions and informatives, the proposed residential development for up to 70 dwellings is considered appropriate for Desborough.

“It could be designed to integrate with the character of the area and without unduly detrimentally impacting upon highway safety or residential amenity levels to the area.”