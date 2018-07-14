Desborough dessert parlour to close its doors

A dessert parlour in Desborough will close for the final time this weekend.

Scoopz, based at the R Inn in Station Road, will shut tomorrow (Sunday) after dwindling sales made the venture unsustainable.

It opened in March last year but owner Kris Malde said it has been losing money for some time.

He said: “Last week was one of the hottest weeks of the year and our takings were only about £200.

“We opened on a Monday and only got three or four customers and then it was the same on the Tuesday.

“It just got to the stage where the staff overheads were far bigger than the income and that’s even without rent as the building is freehold.”

Mr Malde added that business rates for the Ritz complex had been hiked from £15,000 a year to £33,000 but, despite appealing, they have still had to pay the larger sum for the past six months.

Ice cream flavours included the classics as well as modern flavours such as pistachio, Baileys, and coconut.

The ice creams and desserts will still be on offer from the adjacent tapas bar, but customers will no longer be able to buy smoothies or milkshakes.

Staff at Scoopz have been relocated to other roles at the R Inn meaning nobody has lost their job.

Customers have shared their sadness at the news on the Scoopz Facebook page.

One said: “Oh no that’s really sad news with school holidays coming was hoping to have a few afternoons down there.”

Another said: “Oh no!!! Gutted!!”

The last day of trading at Scoopz, with special offers available, will be tomorrow when the R Inn shows the World Cup final with a barbecue in their garden.