Desborough children's home plan refused

Plans to turn a terraced townhouse in Desborough into a small children’s home have been refused.

Kettering councillors voted against the proposal to convert the property at Thistle Close on the Grange estate.

The scheme had been objected to by Desborough Town Council and also by local residents who had voiced their concerns about ‘comings and goings’ and an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Kettering councillor Greg Titcombe, who voted against the proposal, said: “My reason was that it had a very small dining room which was no bigger than a shoe box. I think it would have been overdevelopment of that site and there were not enough parking spaces.”

The application for the private children’s home had been put forward by Mrs R Makamure and would have provided accommodation for four under-18s.

Council officers had recommended the application be approved but councillors voted against the recommendation.